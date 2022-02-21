This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 47 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported 47 new cases, 981 active cases, and 18 persons hospitalized on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – There were 206 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 330 cases reported on Sunday. Of that number, 47 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up one from the 46 cases reported the day before.
On Monday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 18 persons hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island, the same number reported the day before.
Health officials are currently monitoring 981 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 56 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is 6.1%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with five (5) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 200 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 231 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 17 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 23 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 17 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 12 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 54 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 46 cases
96740 (Kona) – 165 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 23 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 28 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 11 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 13 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 113 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 12 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 43 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 84 cases
* The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The County of Hawaiʻi says the next community testing is scheduled for Tuesday in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,793,111 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 76.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 83.5% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 37.0% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
on
