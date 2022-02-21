(BIVN) – Warning signs have been posted by the coastal waters near Kulaimano Homestead Road in Pepeʻekeo, officials said on Monday, after a wastewater discharge was reported in the area.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch issued a notice advising the public to remain out of the coastal waters of Pepeʻeko, after an estimated at 1,055 gallons of “undisinfected effluent” was discharged from the Kulaimano Wastewater Treatment Plant at 2:07 p.m.

The discharge was stopped, officials say, and warning signs were posted.

Health officials say the public should remain out of the affected waters until the warning signs have been removed.