(BIVN) – There were 289 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 134 cases reported on Wednesday. Of that number, 38 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 12 cases reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 817 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 47 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is down to 5.7%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are thirteen (13) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with four (4) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 191 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 12 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 11 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 15 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 16 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 44 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 34 cases

96740 (Kona) – 149 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 13 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 21 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 93 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 29 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 77 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The County of Hawaiʻi says community testing is scheduled for today (Thursday) at the following locations:

Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kaʻū at Pahala Community Center from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Kaʻū at Naʻalehu Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,799,263 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 76.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 83.6% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 37.2% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.

County Scaling Back Testing

Hawaiʻi County says it will begin scaling back County-sponsored COVID-19 testing effective the week of February 27 “due to continued decreases in case counts and site users.” The changes will be in effect through March 31. Weekly testing will remain available, islandwide.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have used hard data to make tough decisions, and it has worked to the benefit of our community thus far,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “At this point, the data is showing that we can begin scaling back and refocusing our efforts on other pertinent issues, such as economic resurgence. This does not mean that we should stop getting tested or vaccinated to help to keep ourselves and those around us safe; it just means that for now, we can refocus County resources on other matters. Should the data tell us otherwise down the road, we will adjust and respond accordingly.”

According to the County, the following will be the new schedule, organized by district

South Hilo

Tuesday at Afook-Chinen Civic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday at Afook-Chinen Civic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

South Kohala

Monday at Waimea District Park Playcourt from 2 p.m. to 5p.m.

Saturday at Waimea District Park Playcourt from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Kohala

Monday at Hisaoka Gym at Kamehameha Park from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

North Kona

Wednesday at Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday at Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

South Kona

Wednesday at Yano Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Kaʻū

Thursday at Naalehu Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Puna