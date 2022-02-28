photo of Captain Blackwell from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney
Puna Man Charged With Theft Of Forklift
Big Island Video News
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - 46 year-old Captain Blackwell was charged in relation to the theft of a telehandler forklift, valued at over $100,000, from a Puna business.
(BIVN) – A Puna man has been charged in the alleged theft of a telehandler forklift from a business.
According to a news release from the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 46 year-old Captain Blackwell was charged after Puna patrol officers located the forklift via the forklift’s GPS tracking system at a Leilani Estates subdivision residence on February 25th.
From the announcement by Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
As the Complaint alleges, Blackwell, a repeat offender with prior felony convictions for Burglary in the First Degree, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, and Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver, was charged with Theft in the First Degree (exert unauthorized control over the property of another, a telehandler forklift, valued over $20,000, with the intent to deprive the owner of the property). If convicted as charged, Blackwell faces sentencing to a mandatory minimum prison term without the possibility of parole. Theft in the First Degree is a class B felony and carries a maximum penalty of ten (10) years in prison.
Blackwell remains in custody in lieu of $25,000.00 bail pending his initial appearance on Monday afternoon in Hilo District Court.
The investigation was handled by Officers Keaolapule Fessenden-Grace, Calvin Furtado, and Robert Kamau, Puna Patrol and Detective Jeremy Kubojiri, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Son.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
