(BIVN) – A Puna man has been charged in the alleged theft of a telehandler forklift from a business.

According to a news release from the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 46 year-old Captain Blackwell was charged after Puna patrol officers located the forklift via the forklift’s GPS tracking system at a Leilani Estates subdivision residence on February 25th.

From the announcement by Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: