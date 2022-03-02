(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea volcano has resumed at the summit within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, continuing the on-again, off-again pattern of activity within Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

Activity Summary: The summit eruption of Kīlauea Volcano, within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, resumed at approximately 1:00 am HST and continues at this time. Tremor at the summit increased at approximately 12:30 am HST this morning and remains elevated and steady. The steep inflation that began at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano yesterday at approximately 3:00 pm HST has slowed, becoming slightly deflationary this morning. All activity remains confined to the active lava lake and west vent area within the western part of Halemaʻumaʻu crater with few or no ooze outs along the margins of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor. All recent activity has been confined to the crater, and there are no indications of activity migrating elsewhere on Kīlauea.

Halemaʻumaʻu Lava Lake Observations: Eruption of lava from the western vent into the active lava lake within Halemaʻumaʻu crater resumed at approximately 1:00 am HST this morning. Continuous flows of active lava are erupting from the west vent and flowing to the south, west, and into the western active lava lake. There were few to no ooze outs along the margins of the crater floor over the past 24 hours. The active lava lake surface of Halemaʻumaʻu crater has risen approximately 10 meters (33 feet) over the last 7 hours. This resumption of effusive activity corresponds with an increase in summit tilt and an increase in tremor at the summit. The highest point on the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor has risen approximately 97 meters (318 feet) since the eruption began on September 29, 2021. The erupted volume is 45 million cubic meters (59 million cubic yards) of lava as measured on January 25, 2021.

Summit Observations: At approximately 3:00 pm HST yesterday, summit tilt started a steep inflationary trend with a total increase of approximately 1.2 microradians which began to slow around 2 am HST today and a gradual deflationary trend continues this morning. Seismic data shows that the volcanic tremor signal increased at approximately 12:30 am HST this morning and currently remains elevated and steady. Earthquake activity at the summit remains below background levels. A sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately ~2500 tonnes per day (t/d) was measured on February 25.