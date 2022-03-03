(BIVN) – There were 314 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 166 cases reported on Wednesday. Of that number, 24 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, the same number reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 520 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 27 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is at 3.1%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eight (8) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with four (4) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 129 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 14 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 26 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 19 cases

96740 (Kona) – 72 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 67 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 22 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 62 cases

The County of Hawaiʻi says community testing is scheduled for today (Thursday) in Kaʻū at Naʻalehu Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and in Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Community testing is also scheduled tomorrow, Friday, in Puna at Pahoa Community Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and in North Kona at Old Kona Airport Pavilion form 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,809,861 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 76.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 83.7% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 37.5% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.