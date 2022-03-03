(BIVN) – Three days of Hawai‘i Air National Guard training is expected to bring increased aircraft noise to the area around the Hilo airport.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Airports Division issed an alert, informing the public that the local training exercise will run from March 3 to 6. “Hilo residents, and other residents of Hawai‘i Island, can expect increased noise with F-22 jets, C-17 and C-130 transport aircraft,” the DOT said. “Aircraft will be taking off and landing throughout the day during typical work hours.”

State officials say military personnel “will be training on the airfield in uniform, working in and around the airport area.”