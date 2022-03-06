(BIVN) – There were 196 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 184 cases reported on Saturday. Of that number, 17 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 19 cases reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 350 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 20 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is at 3.2%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are seven (7) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with three (3) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 83 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 21 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 18 cases

96740 (Kona) – 51 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 41 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 17 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 56 cases

The County of Hawaiʻi says there is no community testing scheduled for today (Sunday). However, on Monday (March 7), community testing is scheduled in North Kohala at the Hisaoka Gym form 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and in South Kohala at Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,811,411 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 76.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 83.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 37.6% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.