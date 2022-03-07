(BIVN) – The latest pause in the summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano ended on Monday. From an afternoon update by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

The summit eruption of Kīlauea Volcano, within Halema‘uma‘u crater, has resumed since the HVO Daily Update issued this morning. The inflation mentioned in the HVO Daily Update was accompanied by an increase in tremor at approximately 9:30 am HST and the resumption of lava flows into the active lava lake at approximately 10:00 am HST. Based on previous observations, lava will likely be on the surface of the active lava lake this evening.

The activity had been paused since Sunday evening. No unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, and all lava activity has remained confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater, with no indications of activity migrating elsewhere on Kīlauea.