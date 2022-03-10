photo of Chad Keone Farias courtesy State of Hawaiʻi
Farias Appointed School Facilities Authority Director
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI - Chad Keone Farias was born and raised on Hawaiʻi Island and is currently the complex area superintendent for Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa school district.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island teacher and school administrator Chad Keone Farias has been appointed to head the state’s authority on school construction projects.
Governor David Ige on Thursday announced Farias will serve as executive director of the School Facilities Authority, which is charged with the development, planning, and construction of public school capital improvement projects. The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.
From the Office of the Governor:
Farias joined the Authority last year and is currently the complex area superintendent for Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa. He has worked for the state Department of Education since 1993 as a teacher, counselor, vice principal, principal, and superintendent.
Farias was born and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, and has a great interest in serving the island, especially the marginalized and underserved communities. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history and education from Loyola Marymount University, and a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Hawaiʻi.
“As a proud Hawaiʻi public school graduate, I’m excited to guide the School Facilities Authority in creating the facilities our students deserve. This kuleana is great and I look forward to the opportunity to improve education access for all of Hawaiʻi,” said Farias.
Farias’ appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. If confirmed, he would serve a six-year term that would start on the day of his Senate confirmation.
The SFA is led by a five-member board and an executive director, all appointed by the governor.
