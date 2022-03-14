(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi is seeking public feedback on its updated Maunakea Comprehensive Management Plan. From a news release issued by UH on Monday:

The University of Hawaiʻi is seeking public input on an update to the 2009 Maunakea Comprehensive Management Plan (CMP), the management framework approved by the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) for Maunakea lands managed by UH. The 2009 CMP identified 103 management actions addressing existing and future activities and uses, such as astronomy, recreational activities, commercial activities, scientific research, cultural activities and religious activities.

The 2009 CMP, 2022 Master Plan and the Maunakea Administrative Rules are the three primary tools that guide the UH Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship (CMS), the unit responsible for lands managed by UH on the mauna.

UH is asking the public to provide feedback on ​​the Comprehensive Management Plan 2022 Supplement: Management Action Updates (CMP Supplement). The draft CMP Supplement updates the 2009 CMP management actions, provides concise guidance on implementing the updated management actions and establishes clear measurements of progress. Key updates to the management actions include:

1.) Improve coordination with the Native Hawaiian community and protection of Maunakea’s resources (cultural, natural and scientific).

2.) Incorporate possible approaches to UH access management to minimize the potential impacts of activities and uses.

3.) Refine the management of activities and uses within the built environment to reduce potential impacts.

The draft CMP Supplement does not propose projects or land uses. It must be approved by the UH Board of Regents (BOR) and then approved by the BLNR at public meetings to take effect.

Adaptive management used to develop CMP supplement

The draft CMP Supplement updates the 2009 CMP management actions using the adaptive management principle to improve management activities based on new data.

The formal process, outlined in the 2009 CMP, utilizes learned outcomes, information/data collected (including UH annual reports to Department of Land and Natural Resources, Outcome Analysis Report), and input from resource experts (including Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners, state agencies, etc.). This information informed whether each of the 2009 CMP management actions would be left intact, updated, adapted or eliminated if completed.

Public feedback encouraged

Public input will be accepted through March 31, 2022 and comments can be made directly on the draft CMP supplement at MaunakeaStewardship.org. There will be a link at the top page to an easy-to-use online platform that simplifies public review and engagement. It provides background information and easy-to-follow instructions on providing feedback online, via telephone messages and by mail.