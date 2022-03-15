(BIVN) – The summit eruption of Kīlauea Volcano within Halemaʻumaʻu crater continued over the past 24 hours, scientists report, rebounding from yesterday’s decrease activity.

In a Monday update issued just before 3 p.m., the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory expected that lava would “likely not be on the surface of the active lava lake” Monday evening, as steep deflationary tilt began at the summit that day at around 10 a.m. HST. The level of the active lava lake also dropped significantly throughout the day.

The deflationary tilt leveled off overnight, and slight inflationary tilt resumed Tuesday morning. Scientists say the active lake surface “continued normal but slower surface crust movement at the lower level.”

From the USGS on Tuesday morning: