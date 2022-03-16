(BIVN) – There were 1,092 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, as reported by the Hawaiʻi Health Department on the first day of its new policy of providing case numbers on a weekly basis. Of that number, 107 new cases were identified over the last seven days on Hawaiʻi island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 163 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 11 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is at 1.7%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now only five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 35 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 11 cases

96740 (Kona) – 34 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 15 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 22 cases

The County of Hawaiʻi says community testing is scheduled for today (Wednesday, March 16) in North Kona at Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,823,360 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 76.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 38% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.