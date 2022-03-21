(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has announced that a four year grant will allow researchers to study the unique subterranean biodiversity associated with lava tubes in Hawaiʻi.

The $1.29-million grant from the National Science Foundation has been awarded to UH researchers from the School of Life Sciences. The awardees are Assistant Professor Rebecca Chong and Associate Professor Megan Porter, and collaborator Professor Annette Engel at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

From the University of Hawaiʻi:

On Hawaiʻi Island, continuous volcanic activities over hundreds of thousands of years created subterranean habitats, known as lava tubes, that are of different geologic ages. The lava tubes are occupied by communities of cave-adapted arthropod species, such as planthoppers, millipedes and spiders, which are sustained by the roots of the native ʻōhiʻa tree.