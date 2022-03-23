(BIVN) – There were 827 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 1,092 reported last week. Of that number, 53 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 107 cases reported the week before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 101 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of only 6 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is at 1.5%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now only four (4) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 19 cases

96740 (Kona) – 19 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 11 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 13 cases

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,829,840 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 76.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.1% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 38.3% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.