From the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, to mark the beginning of a $13.8 million capital improvement project at DHHL’s Villages of Laʻi ʻŌpua Village IV Hema Phase 2 subdivision in Kealakehe, Hawaiʻi Island. The project is funded in part through an $11.1 Million Legislative appropriation and a $2.7 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development, Water and Environmental Program. The Laʻi ʻŌpua Phase 2 Hema project work, conducted by Nan, Inc, will include grading, construction of roads, and utility improvements for a 125-lot residential subdivision. Construction is expected to take approximately 14 months to complete.