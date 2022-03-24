(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth premiered a pre-recorded State of The County address on Thursday.

The speech, which simultaneously appeared on Nā Leo TV and Facebook, was later uploaded to YouTube.

Mayor Roth focused on a number of topics including COVID-19, economic development, housing, building permits, Kīlauea eruption recovery, and open space purchases.

Here is the transcript of the address as released by the County:

Aloha

When we took office in late 2020, we knew that our administration would be up against one of the toughest challenges our County had ever faced

At the time, the world and our island was in the grips of a growing global pandemic, and uncertainty for our residents, small businesses, and local industries was at an all-time high

It was clear that we would have to do everything in our power to keep our people working, businesses from closing, and our island’s economy from shutting down, as it did months prior

To do that, we implemented policies that were data-driven and backed by the best information we could gather

We leveraged experts in epidemiology and public health and convened numerous working groups led by our Civil Defence Administration to define our response strategy and tactics

In total, we spent $125,598,396 in grants, government reimbursement funds, and county dollars to secure our ports of entry, amplify community testing, and launch widescale vaccination efforts when vaccines became readily available

Through our efforts, we vaccinated 148,870 individuals, administered over 439,375 COVID tests, and caught 18,828 positive cases here on Hawaiʻi Island

We could not have pulled off such an incredible feat without our partners at the State, including Governor Ige, General Hara and the Hawaiʻi National Guard, Dr. Char, and the Department of Health, which includes Jason Dela Cruz, our on-island health officer, as well as the many community groups such as Community First and Mālama ya Hawaiʻi who stepped up in a time of need to convene, advise, and actively work towards a safer and healthier Hawaiʻi Island

That said, the work of the Community cannot be understated

Because of each and every one of you, we were able to keep our numbers in the hospital to a manageable level while significantly reducing the spread amongst our most vulnerable populations

All without the need to divide our Community by implementing mandates or vaccination passports

Together we have overcome a tremendous amount, and on Friday, March 25, the governor’s emergency rules will sunset, marking our return to new and safer Hawaiʻi for us all

So again, I say to you all – mahalo, mahalo, mahalo

Aside from the tremendous community response, we knew that the key to a thriving Hawaiʻi Island would be to support our local small businesses, the backbone of our economy, in every way possible

And that is exactly what we did

With cooperation from numerous credit unions and the outstanding leadership of HCFCU, we were able to get $22 million directly into the hands of small businesses islandwide

Through the Holomua Grant Program, we kept many businesses from shutting down temporarily, laying off employees, and ultimately closing their doors for good

This was just one shining example of the County, private sector, and the Community coming together, in times of hardship and uncertainty, to accomplish a common goal of providing lasting relief to the heart and soul of our local economy

We also knew that if we were truly committed to a sustainable Hawaiʻi Island, where our keiki can all thrive and succeed – here, then we would have to make sure that they were able to keep the roofs above their head and food on their tables

In total, we spent $13,992,616 in emergency rental assistance, supporting 1,866 local families experiencing housing uncertainty

We are expecting to spend an additional $4,926,571 in rental assistance by the beginning of summer, for a cumulative total of $18,919,187 in rental relief for our working class

And we didn’t stop there

It’s not enough to just assist with rent; we needed to make sure that we helped our residents with managing their finances so that their families can flourish beyond monetary assistance programs

And so we established Financial empowerment centers in partnership with the national nonprofit Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Hawaiian Community Assets (HCA), and Hawaiʻi First Federal Credit Union (HFFCU) to offer free professional, one-on-one financial counseling and coaching as a public service to residents

These centers helped hundreds of residents 18 and older to manage their finances, pay down debt, increase savings, establish and build credit, and access safe and affordable mainstream banking products

Another example of great partnership in an effort to build a sustainable future for Hawaiʻi Island

However, housing goes so much beyond just being able to rent

We need places for our local families to buy, and furthermore for them to be able to afford

That said, when we took office, there were 1,243 affordable housing units in the pipeline; meaning that they are either in the conceptual, planning, or construction phase

Today, there are 5,509 total affordable housing units in the pipeline

In just over a year, through the leadership of our Office of Housing and Community Development, we have added an additional 4,266 affordable housing units, making up 35 active projects in the pipeline

292 of which we expect to complete by the end of the year

We have always said that sustainability to us is creating an island where our keiki and their keiki can thrive, and ensuring they have a place to live is one way we are committed to ensuring that can happen

However, we cannot get houses built if we cannot fix our current building permitting process

And we are proud to say that since taking office, we have been aggressively tackling the process and, after a year, are finally beginning to see the results of our efforts

That said, we understand that there is a tremendous amount of frustration and discontent related to the EPIC system or the Electronic Processing and Information Center that was inherited and implemented when we came into office

The tribulations of the transition from paper to paperless were felt severely on both sides – for the users and the administrators

We knew we had to make the transition quickly, much like ripping off a band-aid, and that’s what we did

We set an aggressive timeline for implementation and, within seven months, successfully converted the system over

The transformation was painful, but it was a learning experience that our administration took in stride

As a measure of where we are versus where we were, we can look at the average of building permits issued month by month

In 2020, before our administration took office, an average of 269.75 permits were issued a month

In 2021 with the implementation of EPIC and a two-month delay in processes, we eventually were able to up the status quo to 296 permits a month

So far this year, we are averaging 529 permits issued a month, nearly doubling the status quo

If we can maintain the current momentum, we will be able to issue over 7,000 permits this year alone, beating the average of roughly 3,500 permits per year in the two years prior

Let me be clear – we are not where we want to be yet

But we have made considerable progress, and we will continue to push the envelope

We are committed to it, our staff is committed to it, and we will make it happen

In the meantime, we would like to send our sincerest appreciation for your continued patience as our staff works day-in and day-out to remove red tape and make government more accessible, more transparent, and more “for the people” than it has been in the past

With that, it is not only about the volume of permits, but the time in which our residents have to wait for them

And by the end of 2022, it is our hope that we will see no more than a 6-week wait time in permit review, response, and issuance

It’s an aggressive goal, but one that our residents deserve

Again, this is about creating a sustainable Hawaiʻi Island, and that means one where our families can build a place to call home for generations to come – all while supporting the blue-collar, working-class in the building trades and supply industries

Moreover, we are proud to say that we have been an administration that has taken ownership of the outdated and sorely neglected infrastructure that we have inherited and have committed to addressing those issues – head-on – regardless of how unappealing the projects may be

Since taking office, we have completed an Ali’i Drive Culvert replacement, Henry Street and Kilauea Avenue rehabilitation projects, created a Makea Temporary Bridge, paved Paniolo Avenue, and completed rock wall repairs near Kealoha Beach Park

By the end of 2022, we hope to complete Kalanianaole Avenue reconstruction, Waianuenue Avenue rehabilitation, as well as an additional 28 miles of much-needed paving maintenance

We have also committed to addressing long overdue and necessary repairs to Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant, which will total over $100M when completed

Prioritizing this funding is critical to the stability of our Hawaii Island residents for generations to come

Additionally, we have worked diligently on the recovery of our Puna community, which was devastated by the 2018 Kīlauea eruption

In 2021 alone, we launched the Voluntary Housing Buyout Assistance program with $107 million in federal funding, the most extensive grant received by our County to-date, to help serve nearly 500 property owners who lost their homes

So far, we’ve made 120 offers and are working to close almost all by the end of the year

Every dollar spent is a dollar that gives our displaced residents a chance to get back on their feet, with hopes that they will be able to remain a part of our local Community

In addition, we made the executive decision to restore Highway 137 and Pohoiki Road, as well as to restore water lines for both, including bringing water back to Pohoiki

A decision we deemed crucial for the Community’s recovery, economic growth, and public safety

This involved work with federal and State partners to “cut through the bureaucracy” and get things done

We have also added a total of 428 projects to the Department of Water Supply pipeline, with the understanding that the water is a necessary building block for sustainable communities islandwide and will be critical in our quest to build affordable housing for our residents to thrive and succeed

Aside from our roads, bridges, waste, and water infrastructure, we have committed to long-overdue improvements to our parks and recreational facilities

Over the past year, we have worked to complete ADA projects at Hilo Bayfront, Pana‘ewa Zoo, and Wong Stadium

By the end of this year, we anticipate completing long-awaited maintenance projects at Disappearing Sands and Miloli‘I, as well as continuing work on our active construction projects in Pa‘auilo, Pāpa‘aloa, Kolekole, Kahuku, Nā‘ālehu, Pāhala Park

We have also floated a bond ordinance that will provide us an additional $10 million for various maintenance and repair projects to County Parks

For our keiki to thrive and succeed, we know that they need safe places to play, grow, sharpen their athletic skills, and learn the power of teamwork

And we are committed to ensuring that every keiki, regardless of where they live on this island, will have that same opportunity

We are also committed to preserving natural, cultural, and environmental open spaces in perpetuity for generations to come

On August 13, 2021, Property Management Division successfully closed escrow for fee simple purchase of the area commonly known as Kapanaiʻa Bay in North Kohala

On October 12, 2021, Property Management Division successfully closed escrow for a conservation easement purchase of Kaunamano in Kaʻū

And on December 17, 2021, Property Management Division successfully closed escrow for fee simple purchase of Waiʻele in Puna

This is the most PONC purchases made in a single year by any administration in Hawaiʻi County

And that is because we are committed to saving and preserving the spaces that make our island so special

Moving forward, we are under contract to purchase Conservation Easements of over 642 acres at Mahukona in North Kohala to preserve and protect the Mahukona Navigation and Cultural Complex

We are also under contract to co-hold a Conservation Easement over 2,700 acres at Haloa Aina in Kealakekua to restore Sandalwood forest and canopy to the uplands of North Kona

Furthermore, we are under contract to purchase in fee 18 acres at Kapanaia Bay to encompass the Kapalama Heiau

And we aren’t stopping there

In fact, our administration has worked tirelessly to aggressively go after grants to increase food production on our island so that we have not only conservation land but land that provides for and feeds the Community – sustainably

That said, in late 2021, we were awarded $500,000 in a phase 1 grant from the US Dept of Commerce Economic Development Administration through their Build Back Better Regional Challenge

Hawaii County’s application was submitted by members of our Research and Development team with a focus on improving the island’s agricultural economy

Phase 2 has just been submitted, and if awarded, will be eligible to receive up to $100 million to help support our local growers, producers, processors, and sellers here on Hawaiʻi Island

We have also proposed an allocation of $500,000 in our current budget for grant writers in the coming fiscal year to help take advantage of the federal funding streams that are to become available

As an administration, we understand the importance of our ʻāina and will continue to invest in it and those who care for it

We are also committed to the idea of connecting our communities – not just farm to table – but from farm to farm, place to place, town to town, and home to home Through that effort, we have retransformed our Mass Transit Agency by implementing a new Hele-On fixed route, flex route, and paratransit network with more buses islandwide, seven days a week, new express services, and additional services to the airports

We are also pleased to announce that Service is now free for the next two years

However, we know that free rides aren’t helpful if access to the routes is unreasonable

So we partnered with varying taxi companies to create a shared-ride taxi program in the Hilo area for travel up to nine miles on three cab companies, six days a week as a supplement to people who live outside the Hele-On fixed and flex routes

We also created a Kona Trolley for residents and visitors to traverse Kailua-Kona safely

Before summer, we will expand that program to add Uber and Lyft for additional transportation and start a new vanpool program for commuters who want to commute to work with others and create their own schedule, with Hele-On subsidizing up to $500.00 per van

We have also obtained over $20 million in grants to replace the entire Hele-On fleet so that our residents can feel proud to take the ride on Hele-on

Moving forward, we hope to be an island community that is closer than we have ever been, and we know Mass Transit will play a significant role in that

We also hope to be an island that is safe and can adequately respond to the health and safety needs of everyone in our Community – from keiki to kupuna

That said, last summer, the Hawaiʻi Fire Department responded to the Mana Road Fire, which is the largest wildland fire on record in State History, consuming well over 40,000 acres and destroying several structures

The firefighting effort highlighted the Community coming together to provide meals and logistical support to the first responders, encompassing representatives from the County, State, Federal, and private sectors.

The fire also highlighted the need to improve on information in times of natural hazards, which prompted our Civil Defense Administration to create an online Hazard Map so that residents can be informed in times of crisis and make educated decisions on how best to keep themselves and their families safe

Since the fire, we have invested heavily in our departments and, with the help of the Sayer Foundation and other grants, have been able to secure 2 Big-Dog wildland fire response vehicles, two brush trucks, two water rescue crafts, and purchase a replacement for Chopper 2 — totaling 6 million in investment toward the health and safety of our communities

We have also been able to hire 34 firefighters within the last year to help narrow the gap of vacancies and additionally secured nine critical leadership positions through the SAFER Grant over $3.5 million, which will ultimately result in a better response capability for the public we serve

In addition, we Increased police presence throughout our neighborhoods in response to community concerns

We’ve also continued efforts in downtown Hilo to address homelessness and crime with frequent foot and bike patrols, as well as upgrading the Mooheau Police Substation to allow for more police presence in the are

We’ve increased partnerships with the DOE, DPW and State Highways to tackle and alleviate traffic congestion near our schools

Furthermore, we’ve increased Ag theft awareness and arrests, called for the immediate apprehension of criminals involved in high profile crimes, property and crime against persons, and increased response and attention to runaway cases within East Hawaiʻi.

Since coming into office, we vowed to be an administration that is committed to the sustainability of our island home, which to me means that we can create a place that our keiki and their keiki can thrive and succeed for generations

In pursuing that vision, we knew that we wouldn’t be able to get there alone

We understood the need for partnership and collaboration and found experts in their fields to help us manage our environment, create housing, maintain our infrastructure, bolster our economy, etc.

So in early 2021, just 80 days into office, we hosted the first-ever Hawaiʻi County Sustainability Summit, where we brought together bright minds to explore and share sustainable ideas and solutions and celebrate individuals and collaborative sustainability efforts currently taking place on Hawaiʻi Island

The two-day event featured seven inspiring keynote speakers and 14 engaging breakout sessions that cultivated imagination and developed actionable strategies which will set the course for a more sustainable island, State, and world

The virtual event received over 20,000 views online and set the tone for a TEDxCounty of Hawaiʻi event months later that shared, on a global stage, the fantastic work happening here on our island to advance sustainability and mitigate climate change

Through that event, we realized that collectively we could balance environmental health, social equity, and economic vitality and craft a thriving, healthy, diverse, and resilient island for all generations to come

This year, we are proud to be hosting a second summit that will focus on policy and collective advocacy to address the growing and insurmountable challenges we face in terms of sustainable action on our island and across the State

Starting with our administration’s request to Governor Ige asking him to declare an energy emergency so that we can get fast track our path to 100% renewable energy and lessen our State’s reliance on fossil fuels

Our island utility has the potential to be 100% renewable with the removal of some red tape, and we will stop at nothing to help them remove it

Our island deserves it, our people deserve it, and the planet deserves it

Lastly, we have committed to increasing transparency and improving communication across the board

And we are excited to announce that later this week, we will be releasing phase 1 of our County mobile application, Kāhea, which was created with residents in mind and is aimed at helping to inform and empower the Community through relevant, concise, and clear information – straight from the source

The app will roll out in phases, with phase two projected to be completed by early 2023

There has been a steep learning curve, but because of the amazing individuals on our team and in the communities, we have been able to take significant strides to improve the lives of everyone on our island, and we have no plans of easing up now

We are committed to this island, its people, and the cultural and environmental aspects that make this island the best place to live in the world

Our future is bright, and if we can all keep in mind how our actions impact the next generation and their ability to live, grow, and raise a family here, then I am confident that we will succeed in creating a vibrant and thriving Hawaii Island for us all

Mahalo for this opportunity to serve you and your ohanas

We look forward to a year of learning, growth, and, most importantly, action

The time to do is now, and we are ready to heed the call

Mahalo and aloha