(BIVN) – Kilauea continues to erupt at its summit within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Although the nearly five-month long eruption has been characterized by an on-and-off pattern of lava effusion, in recent weeks the volcano has been active, more often than not.

The vigor of the eruption has also appeared to increase in recent days, with numerous and sustained oozeouts along the margins and interior seams of the crater floor.

The area of active lava on the crater floor has been putting on a show, with a molten lake feeding a cascading falls into a swirling circle, where the lava appears to be swallowed back down by the volcano.

Video recorded high above the summit by Tropical Visions Video shows the eruption as it appeared on March 24. Scientists say that since the beginning of this event on September 29, 2021, the crater floor has seen a total rise of about 89 meters, or 292 feet. The volume of lava effused in that time is calculated to be about 58 million cubic meters – or 76 million cubic yards.

The alert level for the volcano remains at WATCH, with all recent activity confined to the crater. There are no indications of activity migrating elsewhere on Kīlauea.