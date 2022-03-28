(BIVN) – Moku Ola – also known as Coconut Island – along the Banyan Drive area of Hilo will be closed for the next few days for bridge maintenance.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation announced the pedestrian bridge, as well as the small island itself, will be closed from today, March 28, through April 1, while the department conducts repairs on the bridge handrails.

For more information, please call the Parks and Recreation Administration office at (808) 961-8311.