(BIVN) – Ezra Miller, the actor known for his role as DC Comics superhero The Flash, has been arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hilo, police say.

This Hawaiʻi Island Police news release was issued on Monday:

Shortly after midnight on Monday, March 28, 2022, a 29-year-old man visiting from Vermont was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar in Hilo. On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail. Miller was arrested and charged on both offenses and total bail was set at $500. He provided the bail and was released.

This is not Miller’s first trip to Hawaiʻi island. He was present for the Thirty Meter Telescope standoff at the base of Maunakea in the summer of 2019, alongside fellow Justice League star Jason Momoa.