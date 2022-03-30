(BIVN) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Osbervatory today released some new views of the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea, showing the evolving activity within Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

Scientists issued another activity update on Wednesday morning, saying the eruption has remained confined to the summit crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, and there are no indications of activity migrating elsewhere on Kīlauea.

From today’s update:

Halemaʻumaʻu Lava Lake Observations: Eruption of lava from the western vent into the active lava lake (approximately 2.5% of the crater floor surface) and onto the crater floor continued over the past 24 hours. Numerous and sustained oozeouts along the margins and interior seams of the crater floor continued, but showed decreasing activity. Since the beginning of this eruption on September 29, 2021, the crater floor has seen a total rise of about 96 meters (315 feet). The volume of lava effused since the beginning of this eruption was approximately 64 million cubic meters (84 million cubic yards or 17 billion gallons) as measured on March 29, 2022.