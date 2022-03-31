(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials recently provided an update on the progress of infrastructure restoration projects in Puna following the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea on the Lower East Rift Zone.

From the County Planning Department:

On Friday, March 18, 2022, the County’s Department of Public Works, Department of Water Supply, Planning Department’s Disaster Recovery Division and Council Member Ashley Kierkiewicz (District 4) convened a virtual meeting with 50 community members to report on the status of restoring road and water infrastructure impacted by the 2018 Kīlauea volcanic eruption. In addition, participants received information on project milestones achieved to date and anticipated timeframes for construction to occur.

“As we look ahead to four years since the 2018 Kīlauea eruption, we recognize how important this information is to communities still feeling the effects of this event,” said the Disaster Recovery Officer Douglas Nam Le with the County’s Planning Department. “We are acting with urgency and diligence to move these investments in road and water infrastructure forward. The County appreciates the close coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) since the end of the eruption, which has been critical to this progress.”

“It seems that the internal blockages have been cleared, County is in direct communication with FEMA, and road restoration is finally on track,” said Council Member Kierkiewicz. “I appreciate Water Supply’s willingness to coordinate its projects with Public Works, so infrastructure work can be done as quickly and efficiently as possible. While all of this is taking much longer than we all hoped, I sincerely wish that should any further issues arise throughout the process, they be quickly shared and resolved because community is desperate to have reasonable access back to their homes, farms, and recreational areas.”

In January 2022, FEMA began the Environmental Assessment for road and waterline restoration along Pohoiki Road and Highway 137. The County is a partner in the Environmental Assessment process, which includes proper consultation with lineal descendants and assessment and documentation of historical, archaeological, and environmentally sensitive resources, including any impacts and mitigation actions. It is anticipated that the Environmental Assessment will be completed in January 2023.

The Environmental Assessment is a requirement of utilizing federal funds and must be completed before any construction can begin. In addition, the County continues to secure necessary rights-of-entry agreements for properties adjacent to construction areas and identify property needed for right-of-way acquisitions.

Findings and conditions of the completed Environmental Assessment will assist Public Works and Water Supply in finalizing engineering and design for road and waterline projects. FEMA will issue a notice to proceed after engineering and design is approved, allowing the County to complete right-of-way acquisitions and prepare bids for construction. The construction procurement process is expected to take six months before construction contracts are awarded.

Construction for these road and water line projects is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will be delivered through four coordinated projects.