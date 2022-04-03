UPDATE – (4 p.m.) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Wind Advisory for Hawaiʻi island until 6 a.m. HST on Monday.

(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of Hawaiʻi island until 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Strong and gusty trade winds are whipping up east winds of 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts to 50 mph. In a forecast discussion posted just before 10 a.m., the National Weather Service noted the “latest round of observations indicating wind gusts to 50 mph at Kohala Ranch”, and “the latest sustained wind at South Point on the Big Island was 30 mph.”

The Wind Advisory is in effect over and downwind of the Kohala mountains, interior, and southeast portions of Hawaiʻi Island. The islands of Maui, Lanai, and Kahoʻolawe will also be affected.

“Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles,” a National Weather Service message stated. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”