(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Monday announced that it has suspended its electronic waste collection program. From a Department of Environmental Management news release:

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, announces the suspension of its E-Waste Collection Program, effective immediately. Therefore, all residents and businesses should make alternate plans for disposal or consider holding on to their e-Waste until the program restarts.

State funding for the e-waste collection has been exhausted for Fiscal Year 21-22, and the program is suspended.

Residents and businesses may still elect to utilize services provided by Mr. K’s Recycle & Redemption, located in Hilo; however, they will be required to pay for recycling services. Additionally, Mr. K’s offers pick-up services for customers with larger quantities of electronics.

The County’s e-waste collection program will be restructured, and a redesigned program will be available to the public again sometime after July 1, 2022.

We apologize for the inconvenience and would like to thank the public for doing their part in responsibly disposing of their e-waste.

For more information on currently available electronics recycling, call Mr. K’s Recycle & Redemption at (808) 969-1222.

Please visit our hawaiizerowaste.org website and register for Solid Waste Notifications (via email or text) for future information, or you may call our Solid Waste Division Office at (808) 961-8270.