(BIVN) – After years of planning, the Honomū Subsistence Agriculture Homestead Community on Hawaiian Home Lands broke ground on Friday.

Officials stood in the rain to celebrate the ceremonial start of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands project. From the DHHL:

Phase 1 of the Honomū project, being developed by Isemoto Contracting Company with a projected cost of $2.8 million, will include 16 one-acre agricultural homestead lots under the Department’s new Subsistence Agriculture administrative rules. At completion, the Honomū Subsistence Agriculture Homestead Community is expected to include up to 375 parcels ranging in size from one to three acres.

“This development is going to be a tremendous opportunity for native Hawaiians to live and grow food for their families,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. “Kūhiō’s vision was not only getting native Hawaiians back on the land but also to bring life forth from it. This entire subdivision will be homestead farmers who will be doing just that.”

The Department completed Beneficiary Consultation and the Chapter 91 rulemaking process for the new Subsistence Agriculture rules in 2018. An Environmental Assessment for the project was published at the end of 2019, with the final design for the project completed in 2020, and construction bids submitted in 2021.