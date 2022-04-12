(BIVN) – Funds have have been secured for several projects on Hawaiʻi island as a result of the latest Capital Improvement Projects, or CIP, release by the State of Hawaiʻi.

Governor David Ige on Tuesday announced the release of $276,557,732 for CIPs that will be administered by various state departments. These funds were released in February and March of 2022.

Hawaiʻi island projects include:

Keākealani Building: $750,000 for design of the $13.35 million in renovations and improvements to the Keākealani Building. Estimated completion by October 2024.

Lālāmilo Water Reservoir: $8.75 million to finance the construction of a 10 million-gallon water reservoir for the Lālāmilo water system. The completion date for the $31.5 million project is to be determined.

Kona Community Hospital: $974,333 lump sum for Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation to provide design and construction funds for the pharmacy expansion project at Kona Community Hospital. The $1.75 million project is estimated to be completed by November 2023.

Hilo International Airport: $750,000 and $3.75 million – listed separately – to finance the construction costs for West Ramp Demolition and Lease Lots. Estimated completion by June 2022.

“These investments in communities around the state provide the best and most direct way to drive our economy and create jobs for our people, and they help to improve the daily experience of our residents and those who visit Hawaiʻi,” said Gov. David Ige in a news release.