(BIVN) – There were 1,327 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 1,187 reported last week. Of that number, 160 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 92 cases reported the week before.

Health officials say there have been 248 active cases on Hawaiʻi island over the last two weeks. There has been a 14-day average of 22 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is at 4.6%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days. Many areas have now reported no new cases in two weeks.

96720 (Hilo) – 65 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 38 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 16 cases

96740 (Kona) – 54 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 11 cases

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,862,142 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 77.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.3% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 38.8% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.