(BIVN) – The Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia voyaging canoes remain in Hilo, as crews continue to wait for the winds to shift so they can depart and set sail for Tahiti.

On Saturday, the Polynesian Voyaging Society provided an update on the Kealaikahiki voyage, reporting that the departure is now tentatively scheduled for Monday. Pwo navigator Nainoa Thompson gave the details in a video news release, saying:

“We’re in Hilo Bay and this is the really smart place to depart for Tahiti for Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia. It’s interesting, we’ve been preparing for this voyage for over two years, and been challenged by COVID. And there’s been thousands of decisions that have been made to get us here, and we’re down to the last one. It’s departure. “The waʻa, the canoes, are in great shape. The crews are healthy and they’re strong. The decision is based on the primary challenge of this voyage from here to Tahiti.”