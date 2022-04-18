(BIVN) – The iconic Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia canoes have departed from Hilo, and are now on their way to Tahiti.

The canoes left at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, after a five-day stay in Hilo. The crew waited for the best weather conditions before launching the Kealaikahiki Voyage, a journey along the 2,500-mile ancient sea road to Tahiti.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society says the Kealaikahiki Voyage “will focus on navigational training and cultural protocol to prepare the crew and test the canoes before they embark on the Moananuiākea Voyage next year.”

From the PVS news release:

The deep-sea leg is designed to train crew who will become the captains and navigators who lead the Moananuiākea Voyage. On Hōkūleʻa, Lehua Kamalu will become the first woman to lead-captain and lead-navigate a canoe from Hawaiʻi to Tahiti. On Hikianalia, the captain in training is Kaniela Lyman-Mersereau and the apprentice navigator is Kaleo Wong. While in French Polynesia, voyaging leaders will also be participating in the Blue Climate Summit, a high-level meeting to discuss ocean protection and climate change.