(BIVN) – Ezra Miller, the 29-year-old actor known for their role as The Flash in the movie adaptation of the DC superhero comic book, has been arrested again on Hawaiʻi island.

Police say Miller, a Vermont resident, was arrested on Tuesday, April 19, for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Puna.

The latest incident follows the arrest of Miller on March 28, who was charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar in Hilo. Police say Miller “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” and “began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone” from a woman who was singing karaoke.

On Tuesday, Miller appeared in a Hilo courtroom via via Zoom to plead no contest to the charge stemming from the March 28 incident in Hilo.

From Hawaiʻi Police on Tuesday: