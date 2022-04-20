This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Weekly Update: 150 Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Health officials say there have been 262 active cases on Hawaiʻi island over the last two weeks.
(BIVN) – There were 1,736 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 1,327 reported last week. Of that number, 150 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 160 cases reported the week before.
Health officials say there have been 262 active cases on Hawaiʻi island over the last two weeks. There has been a 14-day average of 19 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is back up to 5.8%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now seven (7) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 50 cases
96749 (Keaʻau) – 20 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 14 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 11 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 16 cases
96740 (Kona) – 70 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 17 cases
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,880,927 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 77.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.3% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 39% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,880,927 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 77.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.3% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 39% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.