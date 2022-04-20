USGS: "A view of the west vent cone complex within Halema‘uma‘u crater at the summit of Kīlauea, with two areas of orange glow visible. The photo was taken at 12:16 pm HST on April 15, 2022, from the western rim of Halema‘uma‘u." (USGS photo by J.M. Chang)
Kilauea Volcano Eruption Update for Wednesday, April 20
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Scientists say all recent activity has been confined to the summit crater and "current data indicate that this scenario is likely to continue."
USGS: “Eruptive activity continues within Halema‘uma‘u crater at the summit of Kīlauea on April 15, 2022. Since the beginning of this eruption on September 29, 2021, the crater floor has seen a total rise of about 99 meters (325 feet). The volume of lava effused since the beginning of this eruption was approximately 66 million cubic meters (18 billion gallons) as measured on April 6, 2022.” (USGS photo taken by J.M. Chang from the western rim of Halema‘uma‘u)
(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea Volcano continues at Halemaʻumaʻu, and remains confined to the summit crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
In Wednesday’s update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, scientists noted that “all recent activity has been confined to the crater and current data indicate that this scenario is likely to continue,” and added that “no significant changes have been noted in the summit or East Rift Zone.”
From the USGS HVO update:
Halemaʻumaʻu Lava Lake Observations: Eruption of lava from the western vent into the active lava lake and onto the crater floor continued over the past 24 hours. The active part of the lava lake showed continuous surface activity. Surface lava flow activity was much reduced over the past 24 hours, consistent with past behavior during times of deflationary tilt. Nonetheless, breakouts continue along the margins of the crater to the north, northeast, and south. Since the beginning of this eruption on September 29, 2021, the crater floor has seen a total rise of about 99 meters (325 feet). The volume of lava effused since the beginning of this eruption was approximately 66 million cubic meters (18 billion gallons) as measured on April 6, 2022.
USGS: “A close-up view of lava spattering along the eastern side of the active lava lake within Halema‘uma‘u crater at the summit of Kīlauea on April 15, 2022.” (USGS photo taken by J.M. Chang from the western rim of Halema‘uma‘u)
Summit Observations: As of 9am today, summit tiltmeters continued to record a deflationary trend that started yesterday morning, consistent with the beginning of a summit Deflation-Inflation (DI) event. Recent DI events have lasted from hours up to about 2 days; as such a return to inflationary tilt could occur within the day. Volcanic tremor remains above background levels, though is very slightly reduced as is typical during times of deflationary tilt. A sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 2,200 tonnes per day (t/d) was measured on April 18, 2022.
East Rift Zone Observations: No unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone; steady rates of ground deformation and seismicity continue along both. Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations downwind of Puʻuʻōʻō in the middle East Rift Zone remain below detection limits for SO2, indicating that SO2 emissions from Puʻuʻōʻō are negligible.
on at
