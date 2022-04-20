(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea Volcano continues at Halemaʻumaʻu, and remains confined to the summit crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

In Wednesday’s update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, scientists noted that “all recent activity has been confined to the crater and current data indicate that this scenario is likely to continue,” and added that “no significant changes have been noted in the summit or East Rift Zone.”

From the USGS HVO update:

Halemaʻumaʻu Lava Lake Observations: Eruption of lava from the western vent into the active lava lake and onto the crater floor continued over the past 24 hours. The active part of the lava lake showed continuous surface activity. Surface lava flow activity was much reduced over the past 24 hours, consistent with past behavior during times of deflationary tilt. Nonetheless, breakouts continue along the margins of the crater to the north, northeast, and south. Since the beginning of this eruption on September 29, 2021, the crater floor has seen a total rise of about 99 meters (325 feet). The volume of lava effused since the beginning of this eruption was approximately 66 million cubic meters (18 billion gallons) as measured on April 6, 2022.