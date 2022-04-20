(BIVN) – Work to repair damage from the heavy rains brought by Hurricane Lane in August 2018 will commence this month.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works announced on Wednesday that the construction of the Hurricane Lane Damage Repairs Project, FEMA-4395-DR-HI PW-31 & PW-50, County Job No. E-4575 will begin on April 25. Work is set to take place on the following roadway locations and is expected to last approximately three (3) months, weather and conditions permitting.

Road 8 (Moho Road), approximately midpoint between Road “B” / Kea Street and Road “C.”

North Oshiro, vicinity of Kaawale Street / Haumalu Street intersection.

Old Mamalahoa Highway, across Hawaiʻi Tropical Botanical Gardens.

Wainuenue Avenue / Piihonua Road, vicinity of Pact Head Start Hilo Child Development Center on 2133 Waianuenue Avenue.

The County says the work will consist of roadway and shoulder repairs, asphalt concrete paving, concrete drainage channel and culvert repairs, CRM walls, guardrails, roadway markings, erosion control and BMP measures, and other related improvements.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and to drive with caution.