(BIVN) – The 59th annual Merrie Monarch Festival held its Royal Parade in Hilo on Saturday, the first to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Residents and visitors lined the street to watch the various participants – from the paʻu units and their lei-festooned horses, to the high school marching bands, to the decorated floats – make their way through the downtown area.

The parade route started from Piopio Street, up Pauahi Street, over to Kīlauea Avenue and continuing onto Keawe Street. Participants turned onto Waianuenue Avenue and then finished up on Kamehameha Avenue, and ending at Bishop Street.

In the above video, spectator Kahu Moses Kahoʻokele Crabbe can be seen, enthusiastically cheering on the various participants.