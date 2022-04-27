(BIVN) – There were 3,370 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 1,736 reported last week. Of that number, 491 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 150 cases reported the week before.

Health officials say there have been 560 active cases on Hawaiʻi island over the last two weeks. There has been a 14-day average of 45 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is back up to 8.6%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now eleven (11) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 165 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 71 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 14 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 19 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 49 cases

96772 (South Kona) – 16 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 12 cases

96740 (Kona) – 79 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 19 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 35 cases

98755 (Kapaʻau) – 11 cases

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,897,660 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 77.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.4% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 39.1% has gotten a booster or third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.