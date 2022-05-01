(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hawaiʻi island summits above 12,500 feet.

“A moist unstable airmass will bring periods of freezing rain and drizzle, as well as the snow to the Big Island summits today and tonight,” forecasters said. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible, along with light ice, until the advisory ends on Monday morning.

From the 9 a.m. National Weather Service discussion:

Currently at the surface, a pair of highs are centered to the distant north-northwest and distant northeast, with a weakening front in between these two features. The resulting gradient is producing breezy trade winds across the island chain this morning. Meanwhile, a southwest to northeast oriented mid and upper level trough resides over the central islands. Visible satellite imagery shows mostly cloudy skies across a large portion of the state, with cloud coverage highest in windward locales. Radar imagery shows scattered to numerous showers moving into windward areas, with the coverage the highest over the eastern end of the state. Main short term focus revolves around the potential for locally heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Travel on the summits could be very difficult, officials warn.

The Maunakea Access Road was still open as of Sunday morning, according to a ranger message posted at 11:17 a.m. HST.