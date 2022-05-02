(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of East Hawaiʻi until 6 p.m. this evening.

At 2:48 p.m. HST, “radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain over portions of the Hilo and Puna districts,” the National Weather Service reported. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Forecasters said the excessive rainfall was likely to cause minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaʻa, Mountain View, Keaʻau, Glenwood, Hawaiian Acres, Papaikou, Orchidlands Estates, Volcano, Pepeʻekeo, Honomū, Hakalau, Pāhoa, Ninole, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Laupahoehoe, Ōʻōkala and Paʻauilo.

A Flood Advisory was also briefly posted for Kona, where lightning strikes closed the landfill. From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management announces the temporary closure of the West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill due to on-site lightning strikes. Facility Users will be asked to wait at the Landfill Scales until landfill operations are safe to resume, per the Division’s procedures for employee/user safety.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding, forecasters say. The Flood Advisory may need to be extended beyond 6 p.m. HST if flooding persists.