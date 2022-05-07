(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Hawaiʻi island until 6 a.m. Sunday.

National Weather Service in Honolulu says portions of the Big Island – as well as parts of Maui, Lanai, and Kahoʻolawe – could see east winds 20 to 30 mph today, with localized gusts up to 50 mph.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the forecasters said. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

A Gale Warning was also posted for the waters of Maʻalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel and Alenuihaha Channel. East winds of 30 to 35 kt, and seas of 8 to 12 feet were forecast.