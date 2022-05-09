(BIVN) – The Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament will not beheld this year.

HIBT representatives shared this news release on Monday:

Although the world is slowly working our way back to the next normal, the unexpected still happens. The Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament event organizers have had to make the tough decision to cancel this year’s Tournament scheduled for this summer.

Teams around the world continue to have post pandemic issues including uncertainty around travel logistics and with rapidly rising costs in all areas of tournament expenses.

“Our concerns remain focused on the health and well-being of all involved in our fishing tournament,” said Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament Founder Peter Fithian. “A sincere mahalo to all of our tournament supporters for trying to make 2022 work. We will set our sights on 2023 with high hopes.” (Dates for next year’s tournament will be announced shortly.)

Since its inaugural start in 1959, the Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament has attracted a worldwide audience and elite fishing enthusiasts from around the world including Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, British Isles, China, Fiji, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, South Korea, Papua New Guinea, Portugal, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Tahiti, Palau, Marshall Islands, New Caledonia and Vanuatu. The iconic tournament has actively promoted the Kona coast as a world-class big game fishing destination for six decades and provides a long-term economic foundation for Kona’s charter fleet.

The Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament is the second oldest big game sport fishing event in the world. The five-day tournament is built on prestige, trophies and strict International Game Fish Association rules for world records and does not include cash prizes. A team of dedicated volunteers and a committed Board of Directors successfully manage the Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament each year. HIBT is credited with creating the standards and operating procedures now widely accepted by big game fishing tournaments worldwide.