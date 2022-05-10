(BIVN) – The Honokaʻa Western Week is making a comeback next week, kicking things off with a live Saloon Girls and Cowboys Got Talent Show on May 17 at Kahilu Theatre.

From the Honokaʻa Western Week Committee:

Paniolo lovers, rodeo riders, talent show fans, and fun-loving folks from near and far are invited to Honoka‘a Western Week, May 21-30, 2022. Western wear is welcome for strolling along through town, which will be decked out with decorations and all set with painted colorful cutout boards for photo ops, created by local artists.

After a cancellation in 2020 and mostly online version in 2021, organizers are excited to bring back a hybrid Western Week 2022, with online events as well as face-to-face festivities.Those include a new event this year, “Saddle Up Saturday” on the 28th which will feature pop-up vendors, live music, pupus and drinks, rain or shine on Māmane Street. (See schedule below.)

Back on stage and badder than ever, the Saloon Girls & Cowboys Got Talent Contest will take place in front of a live audience at Kahilu Theatre, Tuesday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the special “early bird” show are $10, available online. Families, fans and friends are encouraged to come and cheer the contestants as they sing, dance, strut their stuff, and inspire the judges’ smiles.

The show will be recorded at Kahilu and screened during Western Week at Honoka‘a Peoples’ Theatre. (also be available on Kahilu.TV) Anyone interested in showcasing their talent is encouraged to apply, by contacting Desiree at desiree.ashley@hotmail.com. Winners will receive cash prizes, an interview with Big Island Music Magazine, and a chance to record their own concert for Kahilu.TV.

Anyone who wants to get in on the fun, without going onstage, can get all gussied up in their best western duds and post their selfies on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #hwwcostume22. The Best Dressed Western Contest runs from May 21-30, and is open to everybody, including pets and horses.

The Cowboy Talk Story, wrangled by Manny Souza, will also be recorded in advance, and screened at Honoka’a Peoples’ Theatre on the 28th at 12, 2 and 4 p.m. This year, the cowboys are bringing their branding irons, to show and share the stories of the brands.

Finally, last year’s online Silent Auction was such an outstanding success, that the format will be used again this year—with a whole new herd of fun, delicious, gorgeous, luxurious and collectible items. Highlights, so far, include an overnight stay with breakfast at Westin Hapuna Beach Hotel, Ocean Rider Seahorse Farm Tour for two, and a Snorkel & Dolphin Watch Cruise from Body Glove. Auction treasure can be previewed online at honokaa.cbo.io. And, anyone with items to donate may contact Myrna Green, myrnagreen@hawaii.rr.com.

Other live events include Hamakua Harvest Farm Fest on the 22nd, with educational displays and workshops, live music, great food and good fun, in addition to farm-fresh produce from local producers. Vendor slots are still available; anyone interested in selling, supporting or volunteering, please contact kiilani@hamakuaharvest.org.

Also on the live schedule, a Slack Roping Event and Mini-Rodeo from Hawai‘i Saddle Club, on the 28th and 29th respectively. Admission is free, but the Club will be selling tshirts from last year’s canceled event, with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund. Food trucks will be on hand to add to the fun, which happens at the Rose Andrade Correira Arena, rain or shine.

For the keiki, Honoka‘a Public Library is hosting “Paniolo Storytime” on the 26th, and families are invited to dress up in their cowboy duds, and pack their Western Week spirit. For any questions, please contact Chezlani Casar at 775-8881. If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, please contact the library 7 days prior to the program date, and every attempt will be made to fulfill all requests for accommodations. All programs are subject to change.

And for the grownups (and kids too) Whiskey Tasting and Family Fun at Honoka‘a Country Market. Good times guaranteed, with drinks, snacks and a family-friendly western movie. Admission is free. Of course, no proper paniolo outfit is complete without the Western Week button or t-shirt, available at Big Island Grown, Mālama Market, and all the events. For more information on all events, please visit HonokaaWesternWeek.org or find them on Facebook.