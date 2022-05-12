(BIVN) – Astronomers on Thursday announced that they have produced the first image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy, and two Maunakea observatories contributed to the research.

From the East Asian Observatory:

Astronomers have unveiled the first image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy. This result provides overwhelming evidence that the object is indeed a black hole and yields valuable clues about the workings of such giants, which are thought to reside at the centre of most galaxies. The image was produced by a global research team called the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration, using observations from a worldwide network of radio telescopes including Hawai‘i-based James Clerk Maxwell Telescope (JCMT) and the Submillimeter Array (SMA).

The image is a long-anticipated look at the massive object that sits at the very centre of our galaxy. Scientists had previously seen stars orbiting around something invisible, compact, and very massive at the centre of the Milky Way. This strongly suggested that this object — known as Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*, pronounced “sadge-ay-star”) — is a black hole, and today’s image provides the first direct visual evidence of it.

Although we cannot see the black hole itself, because it is completely dark, glowing gas around it reveals a telltale signature: a dark central region (called a “shadow”) surrounded by a bright ring-like structure. The new view captures light bent by the powerful gravity of the black hole, which is four million times more massive than our Sun.

“We were stunned by how well the size of the ring agreed with predictions from Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity,” said EHT Project Scientist Geoffrey Bower chief scientist for Hawai‘i operations from the Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Academia Sinica, Taipei. “These unprecedented observations have greatly improved our understanding of what happens at the very centre of our galaxy, and offer new insights on how these giant black holes interact with their surroundings.” The EHT team’s results are being published today in a special issue of The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Because the black hole is about 27,000 light-years away from Earth, it appears to us to have about the same size in the sky as a donut on the Moon. To image it, the team created the powerful EHT, which linked together eight existing radio observatories across the planet to form a single “Earth-sized” virtual telescope. The EHT observed Sgr A* on multiple nights, collecting data for many hours in a row, similar to using a long exposure time on a camera.

In creating such an “Earth-sized” telescope the JCMT and SMA in Hawaii provided the most western point. Reflecting on Hawaii’s involvement in this image JCMT Head of Operations Dr Harriet Parsons noted “JCMT’s involvement in such work stretches back 15 years but Hawaii’s involvement in studying the black hole at the center of our Milky Way Galaxy has been an even longer love affair. Prior to this image, Dr. Andrea Ghez had used decades of data from the neighbouring W.M. Keck Observatory to examine orbits of stars around an invisible but massive compact object at the centre of our galaxy. This work earned her the Nobel Prize in 2020, together with Reinhard Genzel and Roger Penrose. To now have an actual image of that same black hole is incredible, and what is most exciting: this is in our home galaxy, the Milky Way.”