(BIVN) – A high bacteria count has been recorded at the popular “4 Miles” beach in Keaukaha, although health officials are “uncertain about the representativeness” of the first sample that was taken.

From the The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch on Tuesday:

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) is retesting Keaukaha Beach – 4 Miles, Hawai‘i. Levels of 364 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. DOH is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample. This beach has historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination. Therefore, DOH has collected another sample and is retesting the site.

The health department says it will update the notification based on the results of the retesting.