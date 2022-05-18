(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is “positioned to receive” $80 million for water and wastewater issues through federal legislation moving through the U.S. House.

From the office of Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (D, Hawaiʻi):

U.S. Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (HI-02), a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee, announced today the passage of the Water Resources and Development Act (WRDA) through the Committee, legislation that qualifies each of Hawaiʻi’s four counties to receive up to $20 million in Environmental Infrastructure funding for the first time. The bill also includes a new provision that enables Native Hawaiian Organizations (NHOs) to waive local cost-sharing requirements of up to $200,000 for critical environmental projects.

“For the first time, Hawaiʻi is explicitly slated to receive robust water and wastewater infrastructure funding through the Water Resources and Development Act,” said Congressman Kahele. “Our islands have experienced unprecedented flooding in recent years, and I have seen the degradation of our aging water systems and the effects of climate change first hand. Improving water and wastewater infrastructure in Hawaiʻi is a key priority of mine, and this provision will help remediate these long-standing issues by bringing federal resources to our State.”

The Water Resources and Development Act invests in America’s ports, harbors and inland waterways; builds more resilient communities; and ensures that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers carries out projects in an economically and environmentally responsible manner. This year’s bill enables every county in the State – Honolulu, Kauaʻi, Maui, and Hawaiʻi – to receive up to $20 million in funding to address water and wastewater infrastructure, including stormwater management, from the annual Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.