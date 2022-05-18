This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Weekly Update: 850 Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The State of Hawaiʻi and the Big Island continue to see a rise in new COVID infections, as well as an increase in test positivity rates.
(BIVN) – There were 7,149 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 5,768 reported last week. Of that number, 850 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 718 cases reported the week before.
Health officials say there have been 1,421 active cases on Hawaiʻi island over the last two weeks. There has been a 14-day average of 106 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is up to 13.9%. On Kauai, the test positivity rate over the last two weeks has risen to 23%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now eighteen (18) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 479 cases
96749 (Keaʻau) – 224 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 15 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 54 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 88 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 20 cases
96777 (Pāhāla) – 20 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 16 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 40 cases
96725 (Hōlualoa) – 14 cases
96740 (Kona) – 208 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 45 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 69 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 13 cases
98755 (Kapaʻau) – 16 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 29 cases
96773* (Hakalau) – 16 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 16 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,948,620 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 77.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.7% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 39.8% has gotten a booster or third dose.
