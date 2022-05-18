(BIVN) – There were 7,149 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 5,768 reported last week. Of that number, 850 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 718 cases reported the week before.

Health officials say there have been 1,421 active cases on Hawaiʻi island over the last two weeks. There has been a 14-day average of 106 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is up to 13.9%. On Kauai, the test positivity rate over the last two weeks has risen to 23%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now eighteen (18) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 479 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 224 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 15 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 54 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 88 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 20 cases

96777 (Pāhāla) – 20 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 16 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 40 cases

96725 (Hōlualoa) – 14 cases

96740 (Kona) – 208 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 45 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 69 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 13 cases

98755 (Kapaʻau) – 16 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 29 cases

96773* (Hakalau) – 16 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 16 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,948,620 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 77.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.7% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 39.8% has gotten a booster or third dose.