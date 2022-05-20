(BIVN) – Coral spawning has been observed along West Hawaiʻi coastal waters this week, following an earlier announcement of partial access closures at some popular beach parks.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources shared video of aquatic biologist Chris Teague of the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources as he made observations in the Waialea Bay Marine Life Conservation District.

From the DLNR news release:

Conditions to see coral spawning on Tuesday, were near perfect at this Hawai‘i Island, bay. Aquatic biologist Chris Teague, with the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), begins watching for spawning just after dawn. “There were two spawning periods this year on coral colonies across the islands. One was in April and the other occurred on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We didn’t see any spawning on Tuesday morning, but they certainly could have spawned earlier in April.” Spawning was observed in Kīholo Bay, Papa Bay, He‘eia Bay and at Kahalu‘u Bay at various times this week.

Coral reproduction is tied to both the lunar and tidal cycles. “If you track the timing of the moon phase, as well as the outgoing tides, you get a good idea of when coral tend to spawn.” The Waialea Bay Marine Life Conservation District (MLCD) has the highest level of State protection available, which helps keep coral colonies vital. Nearshore, in shallow water, the MLCD has small colonies of coral. “Offshore we had a much healthier coral reef prior to a severe coral bleaching event in 2015,” Teague explained. Teague says it’s interesting to observe spawning in person in real time. “You can see the reproductive process of the corals as it happens, and you know the eggs and sperm will go out through the water column and hopefully improve the health of the reef.”