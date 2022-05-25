This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Weekly Update: 1,102 Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Mayor Mitch Roth is calling on residents to employ "mindful masking" strategies as on-island case counts continue to rise.
(BIVN) – There were 8,924 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 7,149 reported last week. Of that number, 1,102 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 850 cases reported the week before.
Health officials say there have been 1,801 active cases on Hawaiʻi island over the last two weeks. The 14-day average of new cases identified per day on the Big Island has increased to 133, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is up to 16.2%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-one (21) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 640 cases
96749 (Keaʻau) – 203 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 23 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 63 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 134 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 27 cases
96777 (Pāhāla) – 16 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 12 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 34 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 57 cases
96725 (Hōlualoa) – 22 cases
96740 (Kona) – 275 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 53 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 65 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 11 cases
98755 (Kapaʻau) – 31 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 26 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 12 cases
96773* (Hakalau) – 18 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 16 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 14 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,964,280 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 77.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.7% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 40% has gotten a booster or third dose.
Mayor Calls For “Mindful Masking”
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Mayor Mitch Roth calls on residents to employ “mindful masking” strategies as on-island case counts of COVID-19 continue to rise. “Mindful masking” strongly encourages the use of masks when in large gatherings, grocery stores, indoor gathering places, aboard public transportation, and in bars and restaurants when not actively eating and drinking. No mandate currently exists requiring the use of masks on Hawaiʻi island, although private property and business owners are entitled to make their own rules related to COVID precautions and regulations.
The “mindful masking” suggestion comes as Hawaiʻi County has reported over 1,400 new cases over a 14-day period. The State reported nearly 12,000 new cases over the same period.
“We are just asking our residents to continue to be mindful in their interactions with each other,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Although we have moved on to a time where we are learning to live with the virus, it is still very much a threat, and there are many individuals with health issues that make the virus a serious risk to their wellbeing. We don’t want to move back to a period of mandates to help control the spread. We’ve been there, done that, and we know what works at this point in the game. That’s why we are again calling on our community to keep each other safe and get us through the current surge — safely.”
Hospitalizations due to COVID on Hawaiʻi Island remain manageable, with a daily high of 16 hospitalizations over the past month, compared to a daily high of 69 during the Delta spike. On-island ICUs have limited capacity but are not overburdened with COVID patients. In addition, 13 of 50 ventilators are in use, with one used on a COVID patient.
Residents are reminded to test anytime they are a known contact, returning from a trip, or experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19. Free test kits can be found at: special.usps.com/testkits. In addition, testing locations remain available around this island. Please visit hawaiicounty.gov for more information.
Governor Continues Emergency Relief For Food Insecurity
From the State of Hawaiʻi:
Gov. David Ige signed a second emergency proclamation to allow the continuation of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in line with the federal COVID emergency.
SNAP is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is the largest food nutrition assistance program in the country. It benefits eligible low-income individuals and families through an Electronic Benefits Transfer card, which can be used to purchase eligible food items in authorized retail stores.
“Many Hawaiʻi families continue to suffer from food insecurity as they struggle to provide food for themselves and their families because of the effects of the pandemic. This is compounded by the continued increase in the cost of living,” said Gov. Ige. “Without additional support from SNAP, families may not be able to adequately feed their families. This food insecurity poses a threat to the health, safety and welfare of our communities and constitutes this emergency declaration.”
The disaster emergency relief period continues through July 22, 2022.
