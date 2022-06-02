(BIVN) – Māhukona Beach Park along the North Kohala coast will close on Sunday, June 5, for a community workday.

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announced the temporary closure on Wednesday. “Access to the wharf at Māhukona will not be impacted during this closure, except for parking availability, which may be reduced,” officials said in a news release.

The County says general landscaping and maintenance work will be performed by Malama Māhukona, a grass-roots community action group dedicated to revitalizing and caring for the park.

“The Department thanks park users for their understanding and patience during this temporary closure,” the County news release stated. “For more information, please call Parks & Recreation Administration office at 961-8311.”