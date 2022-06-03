(BIVN) – During a bill signing ceremony held in Honolulu on Friday, Governor David Ige signed a new gun inspection bill, and backed June 3 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

House Bill 2075 (Act 030) requires physical inspection of firearms under certain circumstances. The State says the new law “restores part of a previous gun law that was struck down by a federal court last year.”

Hawaiʻi officials say the new law “requires the physical, in-person inspection of three categories of firearms that have been identified by county police chiefs as top concerns and threats to public safety”. They are:

Guns that do not have serial numbers (also known as ghost guns)

Guns brought to Hawaiʻi from out of state

Guns transferred between private individuals

“In the wake of the tragic mass shootings in Uvalde Texas, Tulsa Oklahoma and in so many other cities across the U.S., and a week after a shooting injured four in Honolulu – it is more important than ever that the State of Hawaiʻi takes action against gun violence,” said Gov. Ige in a news release. “Hawaiʻi has one of the lowest rates of gun violence in America, and this new law is key in helping law enforcement keep our communities safe.”

From the office of the Governor: