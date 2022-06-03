(BIVN) – The Hele-On bus on the Big Island is now a free ride.

The Hawaiʻi County Mass Transit Agency announced on Friday that Hele-On service is now fare-free through December 31, 2023.

In a news release, the County said the free bus service is possible “due to the Department receiving $4,500,00 in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) and $1,879,773 in American Rescue Plan Act from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) by way of the Hawai9i Department of Transportation (HDOT). The funds are 100% Federal with no local match necessary and are provided to help transit systems sustain their operations during the pandemic.”

The County added that upon receipt of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, “the fare-free initiative should extend another year to December 31, 2024.”

“We are extremely excited to offer this improved, efficient, and critical resource to our community at no cost,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a written statement. “There are a myriad of issues contributing to a growing cost of living, so it is our hope that providing free transportation services to our residents will help alleviate some of that burden. We understand that Hele-On has had a bad rap in the past but would like to encourage our residents to try it out; they may be pleasantly surprised.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi: