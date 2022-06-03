Field Hearing titled “Upholding the Federal Trust Responsibility: Funding & Program Access” - Hilo, Hawaiʻi
VIDEO: Senate Field Hearing Held In Hilo On Native Hawaiian Community
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A federal hearing highlighting culture and innovation in the Native Hawaiian community was held Thursday at Haleʻōlelo.
Luana Kawelu, Noa Kekuewa Lincoln, and Kūhaʻo Zane testify before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs in Hilo (courtesy Sen. Schatz)
(BIVN) – A U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs field hearing was held in Hilo on Thursday, and was focused on access to federal funding and resources for the Native Hawaiian community.
U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, led the discussion held at the Haleʻōlelo building on the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo campus. The hearing was entitled “Upholding The Federal Trust Responsibility: Funding & Program Access For Innovation In The Native Hawaiian Community.”
Nāmaka Rawlins, Kāhealani Naeole-Wong, Keiki Kawaiʻaeʻa, and Amy Kalili testify before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs in Hilo (courtesy Sen. Schatz)
“This is a place where rich tradition and cutting-edge innovation meet, and I am interested in learning from you today about how you use those resources to serve the Native Hawaiian community,” said Chairman Schatz in a news release. “We brought the Committee to Hilo to hear directly from you about your successes, your challenges, and your recommendations for advancing Native Hawaiian education, tradition and culture, economic development, and the arts.”
The following witnesses participated in today’s hearing in Hilo:
Ms. Nāmaka Rawlins, Alakaʻi – Senior Director, Hale Kipa ‘Ōiwi at ‘Aha Pūnana Leo
Ms. Kāhealani Naeole-Wong, Po‘o Kula – Head of School, Kamehameha Schools Kea‘au Campus
Dr. Keiki Kawaiʻaeʻa, Director, Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo
Ms. Amy Kalili, Partner, Pilina First LLP
Ms. Luana Kawelu, President, Merrie Monarch Festival
Dr. Noa Kekuewa Lincoln, Advisor, Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative, President, Māla Kalu‘ulu Cooperative & Associate Research Professor, University of Hawai‘i
Mr. Kūhaʻo Zane, Creative Director, Sig Zane Designs and SZKaiao & Kālaimoku, Board of Directors, Edith Kanakaʻole Foundation
Chairman Schatz with Luana Kawelu following the conclusion of the Senate Committee Indian Affairs field hearing in Hilo (courtesy Sen. Schatz)
A similar hearing was also held on Wednesday at the East-West Center on Oʻahu.
